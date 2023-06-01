Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,882,000 after acquiring an additional 482,717 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,981,000 after acquiring an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.71. 3,885,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,169,023. The stock has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

