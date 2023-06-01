Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,330 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.14% of HealthEquity worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,475,000 after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 12.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,059,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,330,000 after acquiring an additional 232,691 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 228,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,053. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.