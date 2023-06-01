Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $10.99 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.53. 3,237,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,498,319. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.24. The stock has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

