Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $7.01 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5,230.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 750,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,957,000 after purchasing an additional 159,618 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,482,000 after purchasing an additional 111,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,725,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,803 shares of company stock valued at $9,457,625. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $399.23. The stock had a trading volume of 116,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.57 and a 200 day moving average of $341.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $425.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

