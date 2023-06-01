Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $103.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,049,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,222,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.35. The firm has a market cap of $420.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.28.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.