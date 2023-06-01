Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,165 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.27% of BellRing Brands worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 610.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after buying an additional 915,857 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

BRBR stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $37.13. 516,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,534. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

