Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 35,649 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,649 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 0.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,132,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,078 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,870,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,318,000 after acquiring an additional 229,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Down 0.2 %

Progressive stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,000. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.11.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Progressive

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,708 shares of company stock worth $927,717 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

