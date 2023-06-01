Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,725,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up approximately 1.4% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,834 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,622,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,730,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 432.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,164 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,584,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.15. The stock had a trading volume of 833,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,457. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $113.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.