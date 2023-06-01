Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.7 %

TGT stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $131.87. 9,874,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.75. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.72.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

