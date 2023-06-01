Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 426,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,696 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPAB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.51. 1,313,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,596. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

