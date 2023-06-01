Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.41. 6,070,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,210,422. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.02 and a 200 day moving average of $168.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.