Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,553,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 117,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 128,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.72. 845,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,962. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

