Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $981,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,046. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

