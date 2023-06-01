Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,144 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.72. 19,683,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,781,107. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

