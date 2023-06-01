Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,618,000 after purchasing an additional 468,101 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,289,000 after purchasing an additional 456,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.15, for a total transaction of $47,954,768.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,934,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,089,849,054.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

NYSE MA traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $368.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.77 and a 200 day moving average of $362.67. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

