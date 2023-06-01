Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.20. 1,581,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,621. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.13 and its 200-day moving average is $233.62. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.