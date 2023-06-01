Piper Sandler Raises Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $360.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $346.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BIIB. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.92.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $296.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.93. Biogen has a twelve month low of $188.54 and a twelve month high of $319.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.