Pitcairn Co. Acquires 7,693 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,834 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,724,000 after purchasing an additional 486,589 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

BBVA stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

