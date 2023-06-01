Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,431,000 after acquiring an additional 113,297 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in MSCI by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in MSCI by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 43,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

MSCI opened at $470.53 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.63 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.77.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.60%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

