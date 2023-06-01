Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,203,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,435 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,044. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $88.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $102.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

