Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,354 shares of company stock worth $25,882,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $200.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $219.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

