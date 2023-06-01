Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Perficient by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,112 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Perficient by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Perficient by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Perficient by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,937 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Stock Performance

Perficient stock opened at $76.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $110.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 million. Research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,897.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,897.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Articles

