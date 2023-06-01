Pitcairn Co. Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,156,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,269,000 after buying an additional 56,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after purchasing an additional 275,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,713,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,713,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,796 shares of company stock valued at $11,013,147 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $157.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $167.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.64 and a 200-day moving average of $111.81.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also

