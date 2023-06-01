Pitcairn Co. Has $531,000 Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.04.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $296.01 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $426.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

