Pitcairn Co. Purchases New Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QAI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $597.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

