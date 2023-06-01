Pitcairn Co. Sells 296 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,762,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 122,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,280,000 after acquiring an additional 107,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 78,070.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 103,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 49,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

ICF stock opened at $53.08 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.