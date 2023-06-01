Pitcairn Co. Trims Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BBY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy Price Performance

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

