Pitcairn Co. Trims Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on BBY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Best Buy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Best Buy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.
Best Buy Company Profile
Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Best Buy (BBY)
- PVH: Is This Value Back In Style?
- C3.AI’s Lukewarm Earnings: Failing to Cash in on AI Boom?
- Equitrans Midstream Surges 40% On Debt Ceiling Deal
- Mobileye Global Shows Resilience, Igniting Investor Confidence
- NetApp Is Gearing Up To Breakout After Earnings Top Estimates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.