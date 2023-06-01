Pitcairn Co. Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Shares of ECL opened at $165.05 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $179.76. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

