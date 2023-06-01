Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.99

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.99 and last traded at C$14.95, with a volume of 49485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.70.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of C$353.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.05.
Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$153.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.9373385 EPS for the current year.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.
