Polymesh 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.52 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $73.44 million and $4.52 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 770,979,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 770,972,612.49466 with 643,639,286.422788 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.14034992 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $5,780,033.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

