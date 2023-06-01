Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 44,521 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,521 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 12.7% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

GOOGL traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $122.95. 9,369,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,680,715. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $126.43. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,457 shares valued at $30,739,529. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

