Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $144.70 and last traded at $144.70. 11,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 14,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.43.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

Institutional Trading of Preformed Line Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLPC. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,995,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.