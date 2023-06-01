Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.73

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.73 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 15299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,890,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,775,000 after buying an additional 85,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,390,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

