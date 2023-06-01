Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 236,542 VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 236,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000. VanEck VietnamETF accounts for 0.9% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 158,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Shares of BATS VNM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,531 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

