Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.7% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 175,203.1% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 676,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after buying an additional 676,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 44,018 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,675,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,893,000 after buying an additional 465,102 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 690,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,416. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

