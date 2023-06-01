Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 275.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth about $303,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 45,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,094. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.27.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

