Prometeus One Day Volume Hits $902,157.14 (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.25 or 0.00015809 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $81.81 million and approximately $902,157.14 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

