ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading Up 0.1%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. Approximately 28,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

