ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $2.56

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.38. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 34,668,221 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Stories

