ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBSFY shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

PBSFY stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

