Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Shares of PSTG opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.19, a P/E/G ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $32.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

