Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.96% from the stock’s previous close.

PSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 137.19, a P/E/G ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 19.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 39.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pure Storage by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sora Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Featured Articles

