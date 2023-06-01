PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21, RTT News reports. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $86.02 on Thursday. PVH has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PVH by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 17.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 29.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.