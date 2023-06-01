QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.60

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.60 and traded as low as $23.00. QNB shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

QNB Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 22.01%.

QNB Increases Dividend

About QNB

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from QNB’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. QNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail banking, and retail brokerage services. The company was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

See Also

