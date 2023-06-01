Qtum (QTUM) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $269.98 million and approximately $21.88 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00009588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,861.60 or 0.06920392 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00052729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00038604 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,680,020 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

