Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $177.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Quanta Services Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $177.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Quanta Services has a one year low of $112.86 and a one year high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,170 shares of company stock valued at $44,498,602 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Quanta Services by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

