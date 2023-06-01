Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.11

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 1349416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Radian Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $73,070.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,492 shares in the company, valued at $425,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,719. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

