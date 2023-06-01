Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Shares Up 3.2%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). 191,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,061,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.40) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.88. The firm has a market cap of £42.85 million, a PE ratio of -860.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

