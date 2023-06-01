Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837,121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $579,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth $2,629,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Raymond James by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.32. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

