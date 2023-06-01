Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after buying an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,327,000 after buying an additional 237,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

